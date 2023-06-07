Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight Gina Gives 'Married at First Sight' Viewers a Look at How Divorces Work on the Show (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Gina meets with a divorce attorney on 'Married at First Sight's and learns the details of her divorce with Clint and any obstacles she may face. By Chrissy Bobic Jun. 7 2023, Published 1:58 p.m. ET Source: Lifetime

For the first time, in Season 16, Married at First Sight will show viewers what happens after Decision Day and after most of the drama goes down between couples. Part of that is showing how some couples move on. And in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the June 7 episode of Married at First sight, Gina speaks with an attorney to get the ball rolling on her divorce from Clint.

In the clip, Gina speaks with a lawyer on a video call and learns what she's looking at, as far as specifics go. Especially since she has a couple of things of value — her salon and her dog. And this is most viewers' first time getting a peek at how divorces work on MAFS and what happens after a couple days on Decision Day.

Gina meets with a divorce lawyer on 'Married at First Sight.'

In the Married at First sight clip, Gina speaks with an attorney and learns what to expect from a divorce. Gina points out that this is her first divorce after all, so she doesn't quite know what to expect. She asks about the cost of a divorce and how taxes and debt works in terms of dividing things when the time comes. But what Gina is most concerned about is her dog, Hank.

"I do have a dog that he, like, very much loves," Gina tells the attorney, of Clint's affection for her pet. "So he can't, like, come after me for my dog [or] anything like that? I just want to clear the air that we're good. Because [Clint] has offered, like, pretty high sums of money for the dog. So that's probably the only thing that we might have trouble with."

Since Gina had her dog for four years before she married Clint, she is mostly guaranteed to retain custody of him. And, she says in the clip, she trusts Clint not to do anything "drastic" to get his hands on Hank. But she's definitely aware of a potential issue once the divorce is closer to being finalized.

Gina and Clint moved on before the end of 'Married at First Sight' Season 16.

Prior to their divorce being finalized on Married at First Sight, Gina and Clint both expressed interests in other people. But, in another wild twist this season, they both wanted to pursue things with Mack and Dom, respectively, who were in their own MAFS marriage. Like we said, there's a lot that happens in Season 16 that is pretty unique to the season. However, it doesn't look like they've both gotten remarried or come close to it.

