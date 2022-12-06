The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" Is Catapulting to the Top of the Charts Thanks to 'Wednesday'

All eyes are on Jenna Ortega right now as Wednesday continues to be Netflix's most popular comedy series to date. The show spotlights the teenage years in Wednesday Addams's life, and fans are loving every second of it so far.

Much like "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush getting a feature in Stranger Things, the song that Wednesday is catapulting to stardom once again is "Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps. With that being said, what is the meaning of "Goo Goo Muck"? Keep reading to find out!