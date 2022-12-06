The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" Is Catapulting to the Top of the Charts Thanks to 'Wednesday'
All eyes are on Jenna Ortega right now as Wednesday continues to be Netflix's most popular comedy series to date. The show spotlights the teenage years in Wednesday Addams's life, and fans are loving every second of it so far.
Much like "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush getting a feature in Stranger Things, the song that Wednesday is catapulting to stardom once again is "Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps. With that being said, what is the meaning of "Goo Goo Muck"? Keep reading to find out!
What is the meaning of "Goo Goo Muck"? The 1980 hit track is getting a lot of attention once again.
The story of "Goo Goo Muck" is not as linear as the release structure of most songs out there. According to Wikipedia, the version made famous by The Cramps is not actually the original song. Indeed, "Goo Goo Muck" was written by Ronnie Cook and the Gaylads all the way back in 1962. However, their original release did not perform well on the charts.
Fast-forward to 1980 when The Cramps released "Psychedelic Jungle," an album comprised of half-new material and half-cover songs. Alongside other tracks such as "Green Door" by Jim Lowe, "Jungle Hop" by Kip Tyler and the Flips, and "Rockin' Bones" by Ronnie Dawson, The Cramps re-recorded "Goo Goo Muck" and catapulted the song to stardom. Today, it is enjoying a resurgence in fame thanks to a choice placement on the hit Netflix series Wednesday.
The entirety of "Goo Goo Muck" is a musical oddity, to say the very least. It's quirky meaning and unique pace made it a perfect song to accompany the storyline of Wednesday, but what exactly is a Goo Goo Muck?
Well, it appears as though the title is a bit of a double entendre, as validated by Urban Dictionary.
Through lyrics such as "When the sun goes down, and the moon comes up / I turn into a teenage goo goo muck / Yeah, I cruise through the city and I roam the street / Looking for something that is nice to eat," it's clear that a Goo Goo Muck is a nocturnal monster of sorts. The accompanying single art for the track seems to substantiate this notion as it features some cartoonish monstrous characters as well.
However, on the other side, it seems as though a Goo Goo Muck is also a metaphor for someone providing oral sex to another, as highlighted by Urban Dictionary.
The notion of "Goo Goo Muck" having both a scary and a sexual meaning is furthered as the song goes on, as well. It can be seen clearly in lines such as "I'm the night headhunter looking for some head / With a way out body underneath that head / Well I'll get you baby with a little luck' / Cause I'm teenage tiger and a goo goo muck."
To close out, The Cramps' lead singer, Lux Interior, sings, "Yeah, the city is a jungle and I'm a beast / I'm a teenage tiger looking for a feast / I want the most but i'll take the least / 'Cause I'm a goo goo muck tiger and a teenage beast."
At face value, "Goo Goo Muck" passes itself off as a song with spooky leanings, but when you examine the purpose of phrases like "looking for some head" and "looking for a feast," it's pretty apparent that there's a sexual side to it all, as well.
"Goo Goo Muck" has seen a substantial increase in its streaming numbers since 'Wednesday' was released.
It seems as though all artists of yesteryear need nowadays is placement on a hit Netflix show to attract a new generation's interest in their music.
According to information provided to us by Jeffbet.com, global searches for The Cramps have soared by 464% since Wednesday launched on Netflix. The surge in traffic seems to be linked to fans attempting to learn the dance that accompanies "Goo Goo Muck," and searches for "Goo Goo Muck dance" have also increased by 426%.
Google isn't the only place that "Goo Goo Muck" fever is popping off, either. Jeffbet.com also tells us that Spotify data is showing that "Goo Goo Muck" has 10,397,335 hits as of Dec. 6, 2022. On top of that, the song has seen a 5000% increase in U.S. streams from 23-28 November, going from 2,500 daily streams to 134,000.
Be sure to check out "Goo Goo Muck" for yourself, available on all major streaming platforms.
Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix now.