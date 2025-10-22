Grace Vanderwaal's Mom's Cause of Death Revealed: "I Wake up and Want to Call You" "I don’t know how to move forward without you. I love you." By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 22 2025, 1:03 p.m. ET Source: Mega and Instagram/@gracevanderwaal

It’s hard to know what to say when the person who raised you, shaped you, and stood beside you through everything is suddenly gone. Grace Vanderwaal, the singer who first stunned the world on America’s Got Talent, is grieving the loss of her mother, Tina Vanderwaal.

In an emotional tribute via Instagram, she shared a few raw, aching words with her followers: “I wake up and want to call you. I don’t know how to move forward without you.” As the young singer mourned, Grace Vanderwaal’s father took to Facebook to open up about her mom’s cause of death.

Grace Vanderwaal's mom's cause of death was confirmed by her father in a public tribute.

Grace’s father, Dave Vanderwaal, shared that Tina passed away on Oct. 20, 2025 following a 17-month battle with triple-negative breast cancer. She was 53. In his Facebook post, he described how Tina kept her optimism through it all — not just for herself, but for others going through the same thing.

“She was a fighter to the end,” he wrote. “Tina truly was the heart of our family … She brought light and joy to everything she touched.” Whether it was designing jewelry, making holidays magical, or encouraging creativity in others, Tina found ways to make people feel seen and loved.

Tina had also been open about her diagnosis online. In September 2025, she posted a short video update via Instagram after her second round of radiation, noting she had eight sessions left. At the time of her passing, Grace’s mom had accumulated just shy of 8,000 Instagram followers who joined the singer in mourning the passing of her mother.

Grace’s followers and fans were gutted to learn of her mother’s passing.

The loss hit fans hard. Not just because Tina was Grace’s mom, but because so many people felt like they knew her — especially those who had watched Grace grow up in front of the camera. On AGT, Tina was never far away, always watching, always proud. Grace’s Instagram post, with its mix of quiet images and raw honesty, struck a deep chord. One commenter wrote, “She was so proud of you … She’ll always be taking care of you from somewhere.” Another said, “I’ll always remember her through you.”

One of the most touching details Grace shared was a screenshot of a simple text from her mom: “Whatcha doin today? Miss you so much.” That kind of message — so everyday, so mom — landed with force. It reminded people of their own mothers, their own losses, or even what they still have and take for granted.

There’s no way to tie this up neatly. No inspirational quote or silver lining that makes it easier. Grace’s grief is fresh, real, and unfolding in public. To date, Grace hasn’t posted again since that tribute, but the comments keep coming. Stories. Memories. Condolences. It’s clear that Tina touched lives far beyond her own circle.