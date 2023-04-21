Home > Television > Grey's Anatomy Source: Getty Images The 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 Finale Is Coming -- Here's What We Know! Fans of 'Grey's Anatomy' should gear up for a shocking and heart-wrenching Season 19 finale, as the show's stars have suggested that the two-hour episode will be bigger than ever! By D.M. Apr. 20 2023, Published 8:47 p.m. ET

The Season 19 finale of Grey’s Anatomy is set to air on May 18, and fans are already buzzing about the shocking conclusion online. The nineteenth installment of the medical drama saw series star, Ellen Pompeo, say goodbye to her role as Meredith Grey. Ellen recently sat down with Drew Barrymore to discuss her decision to leave that show that helped her become one of the highest paid actresses on television, according to Harpers Bazaar.

“I feel super happy, but listen, the show has been incredible to me and I’ve loved a lot of the experience,” Ellen exclaimed, during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. She went on to joke that after 19 years on the show, she feels like she is “going away to college.”

Now, as Grey Sloan Memorial gears up to close its doors for the rest of the season, fans want to know what to expect from the big final episode. The April 13 back-to-back episode special provided an intriguing end to several major storylines.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 finale is going to be “shocking”

The stars of Grey’s Anatomy have suggested that the Season 19 finale will be explosive. Kevin McKidd, who stars as Owen Hunt, recently told TV Line, that the finale will be full of surprises. “It’s a two-hour finale this year, and I’m directing the first hour of that. It’s going to be a big one,” he said. Adding, “It’s also quite shocking.” Similarly, James Pickens Jr. also told TV Line that the finale will see his character, Richard Webber, face a heart wrenching test.

Kevin and James’ remarks came just days after Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson) tweeted several crying emoji after reading the script for the finale episode. Following Camila’s tweet, fans rushed to social media to express their fears about the upcoming episode.

The Season 19 finale could mark the end for two ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ couples.

The April 20 episode of Grey’s Anatomy will pick up at an intense spot. Kai and Amelia’s relationship is also on thin ice, after Kai has accepted a job in London. Amelia is ultimately able to convince Teddy (Kim Raver) to let Kai complete their research in Seattle, but the move angers Kai, who feels like Amelia is only focused on her own needs and is not considering Kai’s career aspirations. Meanwhile, Maggie Pierce (played by Kelly McCreary) leaves Seattle and is headed to Chicago, leaving her husband, Winston, behind.

