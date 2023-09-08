Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Guy Cheated on His Girlfriend, Used a Picture of Her Crying as His Album Cover If you think your ex is bad, just check out this guy. Not only did he cheat, but he used a picture of his crying ex-girlfriend for his album cover. By Pretty Honore Sep. 7 2023, Updated 8:42 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@choochoo_._

There’s nothing the internet loves more than an f-boy and Aubrey “Heartbreak Drake” Graham is proof of this fact. But the rapper may have just been dethroned as the certified lover boy of the century by a guy who used a photo of his ex-girlfriend crying as his album cover.

What’s worse? He tapped the girl he was cheating on her with to do the ad-libs. The viral video sent the internet into a tizzy and Distractify dug deeper into the story!

This guy cheated on his ex-girlfriend, made her cry, and then used the photo as his album cover.

We’ve all been guilty of dropping a tear on an emotional conversation with a lover — and when I say we all, I mean me. That’s exactly why I can feel Keena’s pain after her ex-boyfriend took a screenshot of her crying on FaceTime. Not only did he capture the vulnerable moment digitally, but he put it on his album cover for the world to see.

“When I cried on [FaceTime] because he cheated on me and he screenshotted me and turned the [picture] into a mixtape cover,” she wrote in a video before giving us a glimpse at the notorious photo. After her video went viral, users showed their sympathy on social media.

Social media users commented on the album cover controversy: “What's the song called? Don't keep us waiting.”

In a follow-up video, she claimed that the girl he cheated on her with was even featured in the song. And anyone can see that she was a victim of pure savagery. “The way I would’ve sued. No f------ way,” @deb.pt wrote.

Another person chimed in: “This is a pro bono case, you’ve gone through enough!” On the other hand, some were impressed by the guy’s ingenuity. “We not going to ignore his marketing genius. The cover is [tough],” @jellyroll929 commented.

Someone else asked, “What's the song called? Don't keep us waiting.” As of this writing, she hasn’t revealed the name of her ex or his song to the public. But in the end, our good sis said she got her lick back.

Here’s how this guy’s ex-girlfriend got her revenge after his album cover went viral.

“I contacted his favorite artist after that video went viral and now I and the artist are making a diss track on him and we got his grandma evicted from the nursing home,” Keena captioned another post. “City Girls back up!”

She added later in a video of her mom: "POV: He cheated on you so you sent your mom to be with his dad who wasn’t in his life so you can say, 'That’s why you’re dad’s more involved in my life than yours.'"

