"There's More Cows Here Than People My Age" — Guy Shares Struggles of Growing up in Small Town

A guy on TikTok opens up about his struggles of growing up in a small town. His humorous video inspires others to share similar experience. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Sep. 7 2023, Published 6:43 p.m. ET

If you've ever seen shows like Schitt's Creek, then you've gotten a decent glimpse into what life is like in a small town. Everyone knows who everyone else is. The things to do and the places to visit are shockingly limited and can often boil down to folks hanging out in a field. You may end up having to make a day trip out of going to common places like Starbucks or Target. As it turns out, real life isn't exactly all that far off.

On TikTok, aspiring actor Mack Harrison (@mackharrisonn) opened up about his struggles of growing up in a small town. His video seems to be all in good fun, but his story has inspired others to share their own humorous takes on what it was like to grow up in small towns.

This guy shares his struggles of growing up in a small town.

Mack's original TikTok has over 6 million views as of this writing. In it, he provides a succinct description of what it was like for him to grow up in his small town.

"Growing up in a small town was pretty boring," Mack admits in his video. "I mean, we literally only have one stop light." He proceeds to go on take light-hearted jabs at all of the quirks in his small town that might give city folks some culture shock.

In his town, Mack claims that everything closes before 9 p.m. He also recalls his high school graduation consisting of only 68 kids and that the ceremony itself took 40 minutes. His town also supposedly lacks several of the stores and food spots that we might take for granted like Starbucks, Burger King, and Walmart, just to name a few. "There's more cows here than [there] are people my age," Mack claims.

He does cite a couple of perks about small towns, though. For one, it's not that expensive to live in one. He also greatly appreciates the constant town gossip that he hears about. "Everyone knows everybody's business," Mack explains. "All you do is hear about everyone else's stuff. The town gossip is crazy!"

While there certainly seem to be some pros and cons with living in a small town, Mack certainly isn't afraid to poke fun at it. In fact, his TikTok aligns with other content creators who have shared their own experiences about living in a small town. @metzger1992 on TikTok joked about making a big trip out of a simple Walmart visit and going to hang out with friends in the middle of a cornfield.

Popular TikTok influencer Alicia Sicz (@aliciasicz) even previously shared her own video before Mack's in which she compares small-town living to city living. In her satirical skit, her small-town character leaves her front door unlocked while she is away from her house and has an odd yet friendly relationship timeline with her neighbor who used to be her kindergarten teacher.

Her character also claims that she could name everyone in her graduating high school class and all of their interpersonal drama therein. She even references hanging out in a field. "Having a bonfire in some random field was awesome," her small town persona claims. "Definitely not safe, but awesome."