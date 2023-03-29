Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Source: Getty Images Why Was Gwyneth Paltrow Grilled About Taylor Swift During Her Ski Trial? Details By Katherine Stinson Mar. 29 2023, Published 3:36 p.m. ET

Gwyneth Paltrow has officially broken the internet once again — no, not for her latest health habits or overpriced Goop products. The actress has been on trial, having been accused of crashing into 76-year-old optometrist Terry Sanderson on a ski slope back in 2016.

However, it's not the suit against Gwyneth that has the internet talking, but rather, the unintentionally hilarious questions Terry's attorney, Kristin VanOrman, had for Gwyneth. He questioned the actress about what she wearing on the slopes the day of the incident and about her friendship with Taylor Swift. Wait, why was Sanderson's attorney asking about Gwyneth and Taylor's friendship? Are they besties? And, why does it matter? Here's what we know.

Source: Getty Images Stop trying to make Goop happen Gwyneth!

Details on Gwyneth Paltrow and Taylor Swift's friendship — why was Taylor brought up during the trial?

They say the besties that countersue together stay together, but is that the case for Gwyneth and Taylor? One of the questions Kristin had for Gwyneth on the stand was whether or not Gwyneth had been inspired to countersue Sanderson for $1 in 'symbolic damages' because Taylor won a similar countersuit against DJ David Mueller in 2015.

Gwyneth denied that her countersuit was inspired by Taylor's. She said she was "not aware of it" at the time she filed her own countersuit of $1 against Terry. Kristin then asked if Gwyneth considered herself to be good friends with Taylor. Gwyneth replied, "I would not say we're good friends...We are friendly. I've taken my kids to one of her concerts before, but we don't talk very often."

The Attorney in the Gwyneth Paltrow trial 😭🫠 pic.twitter.com/UeDANxW5pn — Danielle Pinnock (@bodycourage) March 27, 2023

Seemingly unconvinced, Kristin then asked Gwyneth to confirm or deny if she ever sent Taylor "intimate" Christmas gifts. That question in particular was referring to Gwyneth sending out Goop gifts to various celebrities in a 2021 video. Just because Gwyneth sent Taylor a Goop vibrator for Christmas in the video in question doesn't mean they're besties Kristin!

Taylor, who is currently on her nationwide Eras tour (that Ticketmaster is still crying about, probably) has yet to comment on Gwyneth's case. Maybe they could sing a duet about it? (Remember when Gwyneth was on Glee?)

The internet is having a field day with Gwyneth's trial.

Although Gwyneth's case is still ongoing, the internet is losing it over Gwyneth's time on the stand, particularly with how Kristin seemed to spend more time fangirling over the actress instead of representing her client (although some have argued that was part of Kristin's strategy all along.

This Gwyneth Paltrow trial is an SNL skit and you all should tune in pic.twitter.com/swVtDjURTg — WomenAreTheMajority (@Only1NatHere) March 27, 2023

The Gwyneth Paltrow trial is the very whitest most privileged lawsuit I’ve ever seen - 2 wealthy people collide at low speed on a ski trip and the 1 is suing the other because he has lost interest in wine tasting.



You can’t make this stuff up. — RedGray (@RedGray) March 24, 2023

cast Gwyneth Paltrow on a housewives franchise immediately pic.twitter.com/xBFbT1qRjp — bravo by betches (@bravobybetches) March 24, 2023