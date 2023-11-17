Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix What Is Heather Graham Up To Today? She's Clearly Living Her Best Life Heather Graham became an It Girl after 1997's Boogie Nights and has steadily been working since. A look at the Best Christmas Ever star's life today. By Allison Hunt Nov. 17 2023, Published 12:08 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Actress Heather Graham is known for hit movies like Boogie Nights and The Hangover.

She's dating professional snowboarder John de Neufville.

Heather has been steadily working since she hit it big in the late '90s.

Article continues below advertisement

The icon that is Heather Graham first got her start with a small uncredited role in the 1984 movie Mrs. Soffel and went on to star in the likes of Drugstore Cowboy and Twin Peaks before getting her biggest break as Rollergirl in 1997's Boogie Nights. Since then, she has been a household name — and she continues to steadily work today.

From Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me to The Hangover, Heather has been in so many of our favorite flicks that we've lost count. So, what is the Best. Christmas. Ever! star up to now? Let's find out!

Article continues below advertisement

What is Heather Graham been up to now?

Then and now, Heather has been working, honey. One look at her IMBb will tell you that she's had at least one, but usually multiple, projects come out every single year (with the one exception being 2022). In 2023 alone, Heather starred in six projects, and that's even with the writers' strike.

One of those 2023 projects includes a holiday flick on Netflix called Best. Christmas. Ever!, co-starring none other the Brandy Norwood, alongside Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeño. The film is about "a twist of fate [that] lands Charlotte (Heather Graham) and her family at her old college friend’s Jackie’s (Brandy) house only days before Christmas." While there, "she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend's life isn’t as wonderful as it seems from her holiday newsletter."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Heather Graham and John de Neufville

Since 2022, Heather has also been seen out and about with her man — professional snowboarder John de Neufville. And she's been vocal about how she loves dating someone outside of Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

Heather told People in April 2023: "Of course, you want someone to understand your crazy schedule, which is different than a normal job, but I like dating someone who's not in the business... It puts it in perspective. Sometimes your job becomes so important to you, and then you realize there's so many other things in life that are happening. It's not all about the movie business."

Heather and John had an Italian getaway in Positano in October of 2023. She posted photos on Instagram of their vacation showing them strolling the streets, eating gelato, and soaking up the sun.