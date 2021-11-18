Brandy Has Made Millions of Dollars Through Her Successful Career as an R&B Singer

19-year-old Sy'Rai recently got candid with The Real about what it's like being Brandy's daughter, and how it has taken a toll on her body image.

"Sometimes it was a little bit difficult, you know, seeing my mom dress a certain way or wear a certain thing," she told the hosts. "Or when she was on [the red] carpet, or I’d see her on set, or anything like that, it was kind of difficult ‘cause it was like, you know, 'Why am I not that way? Why am I not that size? Why was I made the way I was made?'"