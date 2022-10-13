Serial Killer John Wayne Gacy Led a Double Life — How Did He Get Rich?

The reason why anyone thought Gacy was rich, was because that's what he told people. In Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, former investigator Mike Albrecht said bragging was basically a hobby for the killer. "Gacy was full of crap. He was always boasting about himself, how good he was, how rich he was, just every context he had," said Albrecht. This lines up with the carefully crafted persona he had throughout his life.