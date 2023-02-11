How Did [SPOILER] Get Bitten in 'The Last of Us'? Breaking Down the Show's Most Recent Deaths

Spoiler alert! This article discusses major plot details for The Last of Us on HBO. The world of The Last of Us takes numerous steps to stand out amidst the well-worn-out zombie apocalypse genre. But for all of its outstanding qualities, it still follows some of the most familiar zombie tropes. Take the Cordyceps, for instance. This fungal virus differs from a zombie virus in that it keeps its host alive while it turns them into monsters. But in familiar fashion, it's all over if you get bitten.

Article continues below advertisement

Based on the critically-acclaimed PlayStation game, The Last of Us follows Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they travel across the post-apocalyptic United States ravaged for decades by the Cordyceps. They encounter plenty of new faces, but as with any zombie-inspired story, you may not want to get too attached to the characters. For instance in Episode 5, eight-year-old Sam (Keivonn Woodard) unfortunately succumbs to the virus. How did he get bitten?

Source: HBO

Article continues below advertisement

How did Sam get bitten in 'The Last of Us'?

CW: suicide In Episode 5, entitled "Endure and Survive", Joel and Ellie encounter Henry (Lamar Johnson) and his Deaf younger brother Sam, as they attempt to escape a heavily-armed resistance group that has taken over Kansas City. Resistance leader Kathleen is on the warpath to find Henry, who previously ratted out the former resistance leader to FEDRA officials in order to receive medicine for Sam. Working together with Joel and Ellie, they try to escape the city through underground tunnels.

Henry informs them that infected victims of the Cordyceps were all forced underground and contained in one area, allowing them to navigate safely through the tunnels while sneaking past resistance patrols. Upon resurfacing in the abandoned suburbs on the outskirts of the city, they are ambushed by a sniper. Joel manages to reach the sniper's location and take him out, but not before he informs Kathleen and her forces that Henry has been spotted.

Article continues below advertisement

The resistance is quick to respond, rushing to their location with armored trucks. From the sniper's nest, Joel manages to dispatch one of the drivers, sending their truck crashing into one of the houses. The crash causes an enormous gas explosion, weakening the foundation below it and creating a hole. From there, a massive horde of infected surges outward, including a massive Bloater, and attacks all of the humans in the immediate vicinity.

Source: HBO Keivonn Woodard as Sam in the 'Last of Us' show

Article continues below advertisement

It's here that Sam has his tragic accident. While he isn't actually shown getting bitten, he is seen hiding under a car beside Henry, trying to kick off an infected that is grasping him by the legs. With Joel's help, the group manages to escape the horde, with Kathleen being attacked and bitten by an infected in the process. Later, Joel and co. take shelter in an old motel. Here, Sam reveals to Ellie that he was bitten on the leg, presumably when they were pinned down under the car.