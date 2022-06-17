How Does Jillian Bell Know TruTV's Impractical Jokers? It's A Wild Story

TruTV's hidden camera comedy series Impractical Jokers returned for the rest of Season 8 on June 16, 2022, and this time, the stars are being joined by a variety of celebrity guests to shake up the show and ratchet up the hilarity.

Actress and comedian Jillian Bell (Workaholics) guest-stars in the June 16 episode while James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn and Sal Vulcano continue to embarrass themselves in front of the general public.