Shubham Was Given a Second Chance on 'The Circle' Season 5 as a Catfish — How Far Does He Get? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of The Circle on Netflix.

When fans of The Circle learned that Shubham Goel would be back for another shot at the $100,000 prize, they were excited to see him back in one of the familiar apartments the show is known for. He isn't part of the first batch of contestants, though, so since Shubham arrives on The Circle with the Jan. 4 episodes, viewers are sure to wonder how far Shubham gets this time around.