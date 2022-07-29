Dolores and Maeve May Need To Work Together To Save Humanity in 'Westworld' Season 4

Teddy tells Christina / Dolores that she has power in this new world presented 23 years into the future and that she has the power because she is a god. Up until this point, Christina believed she is just the writer for a company that produces digital games.

All this time she has actually been writing stories that have come true for the humans being controlled by Charlotte Hale. It's a lot to wrap your head around, but hey, this is Westworld after all.