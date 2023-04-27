Home > Entertainment > Star Wars Source: Lucasfilm 'Return of the Jedi' Is Back in Theaters for Its 40th Anniversary — Details on Screenings Did you know that 'Return of the Jedi' has made its way back to theaters to celebrate the film's 40th anniversary? How long do you have to see it? By Katherine Stinson Apr. 27 2023, Published 6:39 p.m. ET

Name a more iconic line than "I am a Jedi, like my father before me." We'll wait! OK, Darth Vader might've one-upped his son's line with his iconic Empire Strikes Back moment, but we digress. The point is, Return of the Jedi is back in theaters for a limited time only.

The theatrical re-release is celebrating the iconic Star Wars film's 40th anniversary. So how long is Return of the Jedi back in participating theaters? Here's what we know.

Source: Lucasfilm

How long is 'Return of the Jedi' in theaters?

According to StarWars.com, the limited theatrical re-release of Return of the Jedi starts on April 28 and ends oh-so appropriately on Star Wars Day (that's May 4, FYI!). It's a little bit different for Star Wars fans in the U.K. — Return of the Jedi theatrical screenings will officially end across the pond on May 1.

So how do you know if your trusty local theater is participating? The best way is to check Fandango for nearby local participating theaters. If you happen to be in Hollywood on Return of the Jedi's 40th birthday, you can check out a special screening of the film at the legendary El Capitan Theatre. In addition to enjoying a screening of the film, guests will also get a special Star Wars Funko Pop, popcorn, a drink, and an event credential and lanyard.

Source: Lucasfilm ......spoiler alert, we guess?

The film is the culmination of the original Star Wars trilogy, with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) finally defeating Star Wars' main villain, Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), thanks to his unwavering belief in his father's inherent goodness. (Or so we thought, thanks to that Rise of Skywalker twist that still doesn't make any sense. "Somehow Palpatine returned" just doesn't have the same ring to it as "I am a Jedi, like my father before me.")

'Star Wars' commemorated the 40th anniversary of 'Return of the Jedi' with a special poster.

Artist Matt Ferguson, who created a special poster for the 40th anniversary of the Empire Strikes Back in 2020, was tasked with creating another new poster commemorating the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi. He told the official Star Wars website, "The artwork should tell a story, so for me it only made sense to give over the composition to [Darth Vader and Luke]."

So excited that I got to make the new one sheet art for the 40th anniversary of Star Wars Return Of The Jedi. Absolutely amazing to carry on what we started with The Empire Strikes Back… pic.twitter.com/qwg7uuiwd6 — Matt Ferguson (@Cakes_Comics) April 8, 2023