Is There a Limit to How Many Times a President Can Be Impeached? Trump currently holds the record as the only U.S. president who has been impeached twice. By Niko Mann Published April 8 2026, 2:49 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, is the only U.S. president who has been impeached twice, and with his illegal war in Iran and unhinged threats to the country — if carried out — constitute war crimes, per Amnesty International.

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Trump ordered military strikes on Iran in a joint effort with Israel on Feb. 28, 2026, without the approval of Congress, which is illegal, per PBS News. As the president continues his reign of terror in the Middle East, Americans wonder if he'll be impeached for a third time, but is there a limit to how many times a president can be impeached?

Source: Mega

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How many times can a president be impeached?

According to the U.S. Constitution, there is no limit to how many times a president can be impeached. Article II, Section 4 of the document states, "The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors." Trump is the only twice-impeached president in United States history.

He was impeached for abuse of power after he tried to steal the 2020 presidential election by ordering the Georgia Secretary of State to find more votes and overturn the election in the state. Trump was impeached for the second time for inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump falsely stated that the election was stolen to an armed crowd of MAGA supporters. His supporters stormed into the building and injured 140 police officers. The attack also resulted in the deaths of five people.

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According to the ACLU, Trump's attack on Iran was illegal because only Congress can declare war, and if he carries out his threats against the people of Iran, he will be guilty of war crimes. On Easter Sunday, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran," he wrote. "There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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He shared another post the following day that stated, "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again." Trump's posts have both Democrats and Republicans calling for his removal from office with the 25th Amendment and declaring the president unfit to serve. Lawmakers are also talking about a third impeachment for Trump, per NBC News.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) wrote on X, "The House and Senate must return to session. The House must pass articles of impeachment, and then the Senate must vote to convict and remove the President. Or, the cabinet and Vice President, with congressional concurrence, must invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump."

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My Statement Calling for Trump Removal Over Threat to Eradicate "Civilization" in Iran. pic.twitter.com/NwRNuC9K1R — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) April 7, 2026