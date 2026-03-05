Is Donald Trump a Convicted Felon? Why, Yes, Yes He Is Trump also holds the record for the only president who has been impeached twice. By Niko Mann Published March 5 2026, 2:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As the President of the United States continues his illegal assault on Iran, the question of Donald Trump's past crimes is front and center. The twice-impeached president attacked the country in a joint effort with Israel on Feb. 28, 2026, and it's reminding folks that Trump is a convicted felon. According to the ACLU, Trump's attack on Iran was illegal because the Constitution states that only Congress can declare war on another country.

The president made history whe he was impeached twice — once for abuse of power after he tried to steal the 2020 election by ordering the Georgia Secretary of State to find more votes and overturn the election in the state, and a second time for inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, by falsely stating the election was stolen to an armed crowd of supporters. So, what makes Trump a convicted felon?

Is President Donald Trump a convicted felon? You betcha!

Trump became a convicted felon after a jury in New York found him guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with his affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, per NPR. The former reality TV star allegedly had sex with the porn star just after Melania Trump had given birth to their son, Barron, and he paid her $130,000 in hush money as he ran for president in the 2016 election.

The POTUS was convicted of election fraud for falsifying records in a scheme to illegally influence the election. According to the Associated Press, prosecutor Matthew Colangelo said Trump's efforts were a conspiracy was "long-running conspiracy to influence the 2016 election."

"This was a planned, coordinated, long-running conspiracy to influence the 2016 election," he said. "To help Donald Trump get elected through illegal expenditures to silence people who had something bad to say about his behavior, using doctored corporate records and bank forms to conceal those payments along the way. It was election fraud, pure and simple."

“The defendant, Donald Trump, orchestrated a criminal scheme to corrupt the 2016 presidential election," he added. "Then he covered up that criminal conspiracy by lying in his New York business records over and over and over again." The prosecutor also said that Trump directed his lawyer, Michael Cohen, to pay off Stormy.

“At Trump’s direction, Cohen negotiated a deal to buy Ms. Daniels’ story in order to prevent American voters from learning that information before Election Day. ... "Neither Trump nor the Trump Organization could just write a check to Cohen for $130,000 with a memo line that said ‘reimbursement for porn star payoff.’ ... they agreed to cook the books and make it look like the payment was actually income, payment for services rendered."