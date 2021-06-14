Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom Placed a $1 Million Bet on Their Fight

The price for the pay-per-view package started at $49.99 for access to the fight, with an exclusive package for $60.

Despite being almost knocked out by Austin in the final round of the fight, Bryce is still looking at a decently high payout from the match. According to Complex, the TikTok star signed a $5 million contract for the fight, as well as 4 percent of the revenue from the pay-per-view sales.

At this time, the viewership numbers for the fight have yet to be released, so it's unclear how high of a payout Bryce received.

Before signing on for the fight, Austin allegedly said that he would take a lower contract price for the fight if it meant the fight would happen.

“I told the team, I said look, I’ll agree, for Bryce Hall to fight me, I’ll agree to make less money than him," he reportedly said.

Complex reported Austin also received a $5 million contract for the match.