Who Is Danny Duncan Fighting in YouTube vs. TikTok? Here's What We Know

Although most of the lineup for the fight night has already been shared, two content creators (Danny Duncan and Tayler Holder) initially had their opponents listed only as an unidentified "You Pick" option on the flyer.

Now, we know that Tayler will be fighting AnEson Gib, but Danny's opponent is still a mystery. The term "You Pick" hasn't been elaborated on by fight organizers yet, and it's unclear how the picks will be chosen given that the fight is coming up soon (June 12).