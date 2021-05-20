Logo
Danny Duncan
Who Is Danny Duncan Fighting in YouTube vs. TikTok? Here's What We Know

May. 20 2021, Published 1:53 p.m. ET

Pay-Per-View matches features social media stars have become one of the biggest attractions in the sports world as of late, and the forthcoming "Youtube vs. TikTok: Battle of the Platforms," is a natural evolution of that. Some of the biggest names from both platforms will face off against one another in the ring, and it's sure to be nothing short of interesting.

Among the star-studded lineup of content creators who will be boxing at the event is YouTuber Danny Duncan, whose comedic stunts have earned him millions of followers across all of his platforms as well as clothing deals in major retailers such as PacSun. So, who is Danny supposed to fight during the "Battle of the Platforms," and what other details do we know about the event? Keep reading to find out.

Danny Duncan
Who is Danny Duncan fighting in the YouTube vs. TikTok boxing event?

Although most of the lineup for the fight night has already been shared, two content creators (Danny Duncan and Tayler Holder) initially had their opponents listed only as an unidentified "You Pick" option on the flyer.

Now, we know that Tayler will be fighting AnEson Gib, but Danny's opponent is still a mystery. The term "You Pick" hasn't been elaborated on by fight organizers yet, and it's unclear how the picks will be chosen given that the fight is coming up soon (June 12).

Of course, we'll be sure to update when and if the information of who Danny is facing off against comes available. Stay tuned for updates as they are revealed!

The fight night is being headlined by Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall.

Although the list of fighters for this event is actually pretty extensive, the main event is Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall facing off. Bryce has been posting his training on social media pretty extensively over the last few weeks, and after ex Addison Rae's steamy kiss with Tanner Buchanan on national television, he seems more amped up than ever.

"Tiktokers about to embarrass the Youtubers real quick (even tho I'm a YouTuber)," Bryce wrote alongside his post promoting the fight's flyer.

According to the event's press release, the entire show will be a "one of a kind, unprecedented live [pay-per-view] entertainment mega-event that will include a Gatsby-esque over-the-top production boxing competition."

Clearly, creators LiveXLive Media are focused heavily on creating the biggest spectacle (and profit) possible from the show. The fight is set to take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Curious boxing, YouTube, or TikTok fans can catch the fight when it airs as a pay-per-view event on June 12, 2021.

