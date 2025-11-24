The Sale of the Coyote Pass Property Marks Another End of an Era on 'Sister Wives' Kody Brown and his wives bought Coyote Pass in 2018. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 24 2025, 11:18 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although there were talks on Sister Wives about buying new homes and building onto properties right from the start of the series, the most ambitious Brown family project was Coyote Pass, the parcel the family bought back in 2018. The Flagstaff, Ariz., property was supposed to be somewhere Kody Brown could live with all of his wives and children. However, in 2025, after years of turmoil between Kody and some of his partners, the family sold the would-be compound.

So, how much did Coyote Pass sell for on Sister Wives? Although the property was purchased in 2018, around the time the show filmed Season 14, the family never broke ground or started to build Kody's dream home for Robyn, Christine, Meri, and Janelle Brown and the kids in the family. Now, after Kody split from all of his wives but Robyn, Coyote Pass is out of the equation for good.



How much did Coyote Pass sell for on 'Sister Wives'?

According to People, the Browns sold Coyote Pass in April 2025. Although the real-life events happened before Season 19 finished airing, viewers learned in real-time that Kody, Meri, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn made $1.5 million from Coyote Pass. The land is around 14 acres. The plan was to build a large home that could reasonably house Kody, his wives, and more than a dozen of their kids, but they never actually started to build anything.

As Kody's relationships with all but Robyn began to deteriorate, everyone agreed that they would sell Coyote Pass, which they had all contributed to financially. The idea was to sell it off and split the proceeds evenly. However, amid the drama of splitting up with Kody on Sister Wives, viewers also saw Janelle admit to not trusting Kody's sale of Coyote Pass.

I wanna hear it out of Marri & Janelle & Christine’s mouths that the Coyote Pass sale was all fair

During one episode of Sister Wives, Kody admitted to producers that he thought about doing just what Janelle feared he would. "She doesn't trust me because she would screw me if she could," he said. "That's what I believe. And I'll be honest, I've thought about screwing her." However, he added, "I won't. My wife with a conscience won't let me," in reference to Robyn.

It's not totally clear how much money each of the Sister Wives stars made from the sale of Coyote Pass. However, according to Us Weekly, Christine cut ties with Kody and the land well before it was sold. She sold her portion of the property for Kody and Robyn for $10. The sale was reportedly called a gift legally, and it allowed Christine to sever all ties with Coyote Pass.

How much did Christine Brown sell her house for?

Christine didn't earn anything from the Coyote pass sale, but she made money after she sold her Arizona home. In 2021, per Realtor.com, Christine sold the house that she and Kody purchased in 2018. They originally bought it for $520,000, and she sold it for $700,000. Christine sold her Utah home with husband David Woolley in 2025.