Karen and Deon Derrico Could Rake In a Pretty Penny for Their TLC Reality Show

'Doubling Down With the Derricos' fans are curious how much the network pays the reality TV family for each episode of their show. By Haylee Thorson Jun. 28 2023, Updated 12:52 p.m. ET

We don’t blame reality television viewers for wondering how much their favorite cast members get paid per episode. Show salaries vary significantly, from The Kardashians to Return to Amish to The Real Housewives of New Jersey. There are some reality TV personalities that simply tend to make more money than others, which may be the case for some TLC stars versus the family in Doubling Down With the Derricos.

And when it comes to series centering around unconventionally large families, fans are curious if networks pay the stars enough to make a living. Case in point: Karen and Deon Derrico from Doubling Down With the Derricos. So, how much does Karen and Deon's family earn per episode? We did some digging to find out.

How much do Karen and Deon Derrico make per ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ episode?

While TLC has not released information about how much the Derricos make per episode, several sources offer insight into their salary from the television series. According to Business Insider, an agent revealed that reality television salaries depend on critical factors such as the show’s success and each cast member’s role in the series.

Because Karen and Deon are central figures in Doubling Down With the Derricos, and they've been on TLC for a few seasons now, their payout per episode is likely higher than first-time cast members on other TLC shows such as 90 Day Fiancé.

"For those docu-ensembles, especially if they're nobodies, per episode it ranges from low-end, like $1,500 an episode, to $3,000 at the high end," the agent explained to the outlet. "Then, after three years of success, it can go up to $7,000 to $10,000 an episode. After that, you start moving into the Kardashian level." With Doubling Down With the Derricos having aired since 2020, Karen and Deon may each earn between $7,000 and $10,000 per episode.

They could earn slightly less, but that's still a decent payout for a 10-episode season. However, considering the series follows the couple raising a family of 14 children, their payout could be even more. Moneywise revealed that the Duggars reportedly made between $25,000 and $40,000 per Counting On episode for the entire family, meaning the Derrico family could be in a similar financial situation at some point.

‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ stars Karen and Deon Derrico have consistently dealt with financial problems.

Despite Karen and Deon likely raking in a significant paycheck from Doubling Down With the Derricos, they’ve still encountered issues in terms of their finances. In July 2021, Student Loan Solutions, LLC sued the reality stars for upward of $10,000 for failing to repay their college debt. However, that wasn’t the only financial problem they faced that year.

In September 2021, the couple attempted to sell their home in Las Vegas at an auction, but the bank foreclosed on the property when no one took it off the market. Additionally, Deon filed for bankruptcy three times, and his wife, Karen, twice.