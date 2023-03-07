Home > Gaming Source: Team Ninja Changing Your Character Appearance in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' Is Easy — Here's How By Anthony Jones Mar. 7 2023, Published 4:41 p.m. ET

Like in other Soulsborne games over the years, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has a pretty solid character creation system. Players can adjust their character's skin, hair, body size, pronouns, and more through many options. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will have cutscenes showing your character expressing a range of emotions and fighting off enemies on burning battlefields.

If you care about personal aesthetics, you may want to change your character's look to fit the mood or spice things up throughout the game. But how do you change your character appearance in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty? First, you must unlock the option. Here's everything you need to know.

You must first complete a main story mission in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' to change your character appearance.

In order to unlock the ability to change your character appearance in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you must first complete the "In Search of the Immortal Wizard" main story mission. The stage is in the third act — meaning you'll have to work up from the early levels to reach the mission.

Once available, you'll have to fight through Mt. Tianzhushan in search of Zuo Ci, the missing master of your companion Hong Jing. Together, you'll both venture through the mountainous region with various threats and face the final boss of the scenario, Aoye.

Some players reported they "struggled way too much" with the "Aoye boss because [their] build was very wrong," so we'd recommended that you plan out your character stats before challenging the "In Search of the Immortal Wizard." Afterward, you'll find Zuo Ci and warp back to the Hidden Village, which will open up a few new options that can change the appearance and parameters of your character.

Speak with Zuo Ci from the Hidden Village to change your character appearance in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.'

Inside his small hut near the Hidden Village's Battle Flag, speaking to Zuo Ci will allow you to change your character appearance in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Thankfully, there's no cost necessary to do this. The option will let you change everything you could at the beginning of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, including your character's gender and other drastic changes.

