Distractify
Home > Gaming
'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' Character Appearance Change
Source: Team Ninja

Changing Your Character Appearance in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' Is Easy — Here's How

Anthony Jones - Author
By

Mar. 7 2023, Published 4:41 p.m. ET

Like in other Soulsborne games over the years, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has a pretty solid character creation system. Players can adjust their character's skin, hair, body size, pronouns, and more through many options.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will have cutscenes showing your character expressing a range of emotions and fighting off enemies on burning battlefields.

Article continues below advertisement

If you care about personal aesthetics, you may want to change your character's look to fit the mood or spice things up throughout the game.

But how do you change your character appearance in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty? First, you must unlock the option. Here's everything you need to know.

'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty'
Source: Team Ninja
Article continues below advertisement

You must first complete a main story mission in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' to change your character appearance.

In order to unlock the ability to change your character appearance in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you must first complete the "In Search of the Immortal Wizard" main story mission.

The stage is in the third act — meaning you'll have to work up from the early levels to reach the mission.

Once available, you'll have to fight through Mt. Tianzhushan in search of Zuo Ci, the missing master of your companion Hong Jing. Together, you'll both venture through the mountainous region with various threats and face the final boss of the scenario, Aoye.

Article continues below advertisement
'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty'
Source: Team Ninja

Some players reported they "struggled way too much" with the "Aoye boss because [their] build was very wrong," so we'd recommended that you plan out your character stats before challenging the "In Search of the Immortal Wizard."

Afterward, you'll find Zuo Ci and warp back to the Hidden Village, which will open up a few new options that can change the appearance and parameters of your character.

Article continues below advertisement

Speak with Zuo Ci from the Hidden Village to change your character appearance in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.'

Inside his small hut near the Hidden Village's Battle Flag, speaking to Zuo Ci will allow you to change your character appearance in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Thankfully, there's no cost necessary to do this.

The option will let you change everything you could at the beginning of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, including your character's gender and other drastic changes.

'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty'
Source: Team Ninja

Alongside the character appearance option, you can adjust your hard-earned stats from Zuo Ci.

If you're tired of rocking a martial build with a particular armor set, you could easily swap your Virtue points to boost Wizardry Spells by speaking to Zuo Ci.

Changing your character's look in a game like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a niche feature that some won't really care for, but it's nice to have. Luckily, changing your character on the fly is pretty easy to do once available.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

How to Play 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' With Friends — A Breakdown on Multiplayer and Co-Op

'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' Review: A Tactical Soulsborne Jampacked With Outstanding Combat

Does 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' Have an Open World? Everything You Need to Know

Latest Gaming News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.