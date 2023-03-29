Home > Gaming Source: Nintendo Crafting Gets an Upgrade in 'Tears of the Kingdom' – What to Know About the Fuse Skill By Jon Bitner Mar. 29 2023, Published 6:58 p.m. ET

Official gameplay footage of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom arrived on March 28, showing off not just the new version of Hyrule players will get to explore, but also four new skills in Link’s repertoire. The Fuse skill was the most compelling ability on display, as it allows you to quickly “fuse” together different items to craft unique weapons that can aid you on your journey.

Here's how to fuse weapons in Tears of the Kingdom and build your very own masterpiece. Keep in mind that things might change between now and its May release date – but no doubt it’ll remain an important part of the game.

How to fuse weapons in 'Tears of the Kingdom'.

A large portion of the Tears of the Kingdom gameplay trailer was dedicated to the Fuse skill. Its few minutes of airtime proved that it’s an incredibly versatile skill, and one that’ll come in handy for both combat and exploration.

Source: Nintendo

The Fuse skill in Tears of the Kingdom does exactly what you’d expect – it fuses different items together into a single entity. This allows Link to build hammers by fusing a stick and a rock, or create an arrow that freezes enemies by combining a standard arrow with White Chuchu Jelly.

From what we saw in the trailer, here’s how to fuse weapons in Tears of the Kingdom: First, find and equip a weapon. This will be the base item that a secondary item is fused to.

Next, find the item you’d like to fuse to the first.

Highlight the item by activating the Fuse ability. By default, this is mapped to the “L” button.

With the item selected, you’ll be able to choose to Fuse it with either your equipped weapon or shield.

Confirm your selection and the Fuse process will be complete.

Source: Nintendo

Since items are once again breakable in Tears of the Kingdom, Fuse will be an important skill to master if you want to keep your arsenal stocked with powerful weapons. This allows you to take weaker items – like sticks and rocks – and turn them into deadly gear that’ll help you carve through enemies with ease.

Can Fuse craft more than weapons in 'Tears of the Kingdom'?

While Fuse seems to be specific to weapon crafting, another new skill called Ultrahand functions much the same and can be used to build structures or vehicles. In the Tears of the Kingdom gameplay trailer, Ultrahand was employed to pick up large logs and build a makeshift boat.

After activating Ultrahand with the “L” button, you’ll be able to glue a variety of different objects together. From wheels and fans to logs and planks, a number of objects can be manipulated with Ultrahand, giving you impressive freedom to build useful contraptions. So far, we’ve spotted a boat, car, and even a makeshift airplane crafted with the skill.