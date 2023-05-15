Home > Gaming > Nintendo Source: Nintendo 'Tears of the Kingdom' Has Tons of Great Easter Eggs That You Probably Missed Keep your eyes (and ears) peeled for these 'Tears of the Kingdom' Easter eggs while exploring Hyrule and searching for Zelda. By Jon Bitner May 15 2023, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

The world of Tears of the Kingdom is a sprawling one. Whether you’re exploring vast caverns, soaring between Sky Islands, or clomping around on horseback, there’s no shortage of incredible places to explore. Newcomers to the franchise will find a lot to love about this version of Hyrule, but if you’re a long-time Nintendo fan, you’ll want to be on the lookout for Easter eggs.

Here’s a look at some of the best Tears of the Kingdom Easter eggs you’ll find as you head out on your quest to (once again) save Hyrule.

The best 'Tears of the Kingdom' Easter eggs.

Without a doubt, the best Tears of the Kingdom Easter egg can be found while cooking. As Link is waiting for his meal to cook, he can be heard humming different songs from past video games. This includes the original Zelda theme song, Epona’s Song, Zelda’s Lullaby, and Saria’s Song. You’ll have to listen closely to make out the tunes over the sound of food bouncing around in the cooking pot, but there’s no mistaking some of these old-school tracks.

There are plenty of other Tears of the Kingdom Easter eggs to discover throughout Hyrule. Here’s a look at the best of the rest: Stop in at the General Store in Hateno Village to find glasses of milk sporting the iconic Lon Lon Ranch logo.

Check out Zelda’s Secret Well in Hateno Village to find a treasure chest holding a “Well-Worn Hair Band.” This is the same one used by Link for the majority of Breath of the Wild.

Poes have been a staple of Zelda games for years, but they work a bit differently in Tears of the Kingdom. You’ll now find these creatures lurking in The Depths, and returning them to a Bargainer Statue will let you score cool rewards — some of which seem to be based on items from older Zelda games.

If you completed Breath of the Wild’s Champion’s Ballad DLC, you’ll find the photo of all the champions can be found in Link’s house.

You can travel back to the Shrine Of Resurrection, which was the starting point for Breath of the Wild.

The dastardly Yiga Clan from Breath of the Wild makes a return, although this time they’re located in The Depths.

Lurelin Village has been attacked by pirates in Tears of the Kingdom, which could be a reference to the prominent role pirates played in Wind Waker.