Home > Life Goals > Food Source: Getty Images Here's the 4-1-1 on How to Get Arby's DND Dice While Supplies Last Fast-food chain Arby's is bringing back its Dungeons & Dragons (DND) dice. Here's everything you need to know on how to cop a set for yourself. By Tatayana Yomary Apr. 17 2023, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

Arby’s — we have the meats … and the dice! The popular fast-food chain first released its unique Dungeons & Dragons–inspired branded dice in 2021. Unfortunately, it was a limited-edition release, and not all customers were able to snag the beloved dice.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Arby’s has heard the demand for the dice, and they’ve delivered. Folks will be able to purchase a set of dice very soon. So, here’s everything you need to know to add Arby’s Dungeons & Dragons dice to your collection.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Arby’s will have two Dungeons & Dragons dice drops in mid-April 2023.

Arby’s fans, prepare yourselves! The fast-food chain is coming in hot with not one, but two Dungeons & Dragons dice drops on April 17, 2023, and four days later on April 21. Of course, the rules of engagement are very simple: Fans will officially have the green light to purchase the DND dice on April 17 at 2 p.m. EST on the company website, per CBR. Each set is priced at $12 and will be available to purchase while supplies last.

Keep in mind, the outlet shares that the second drop on April 21 will also only be limited to purchases on the website as well. So, that means interested parties will have to act fast to score the dice.

Article continues below advertisement

Arby’s Dungeons & Dragons dice are not related to the new film, ‘Honor Among Thieves.’

When most fast-food chains or movie theater companies release specific merchandise or items, they're commonly linked to a film. In fact, AMC released an LED popcorn tin to celebrate the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Article continues below advertisement