How Can You Get Your Hands on Arby’s Steak Nuggets? Find out All About the New Menu Item

By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 7 2025, 12:43 p.m. ET

Fast food chains are constantly finding ways to keep customers intrigued and satisfied, and the easiest way to do that is to keep the menu interesting and updated. Arby’s has added to its existing offerings by recently giving customers something new to try in the form of steak nuggets.

Are they already available at an Arby’s near you or will you have to wait a little bit longer? Find out all the details about the company’s new item.

How can you get Arby’s Steak Nuggets?

Released in stores nationwide on Oct. 6, the Arby’s Steak Nuggets are a new menu item that customers can enjoy for a limited time. They are “tender, juicy, hand-cut bite-sized pieces of steak seasoned with garlic and pepper for a bold, smoky flavor,” per the press release from Arby’s.

To find out where you can get your hands on the new steak nuggets, you can find your nearest location on the Arby's website or app and check whether they are offering the new item.

Jeff Baker, Arby’s Chief Marketing Officer, provided insight into why the company decided to bring the steak nuggets to the menu. “Who doesn’t love tender and savory steak? But, until now, it’s been inconvenient to eat, particularly on the go,” he said via the release. “That’s why we created this new innovative product. Two of America’s favorite foods – nuggets and steak – combined to create Arby’s Steak Nuggets. No knife needed, fork optional.”

There are three different ways to enjoy Arby’s new steak option.

In addition to the singular nuggets, customers can also enjoy the Steak Nugget Sandwich and the Steak Nugget Bowl, the company shared.

The Steak Nuggets are available in a 5 or 8-count and served with Hickory BBQ Sauce. The nuggets in the Steak Nugget Sandwich are topped with “Havarti Cheese, crispy onions, pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun,” and the Steak Nugget Bowl is combined with Arby’s signature white macaroni and cheese with crispy onions on top. As of now, Arby’s has not revealed how long the new steak menu items will be available, but noted that the offerings will not be permanent.

With its latest steak menu items, Arby’s is not following its competition.

As the majority of its fast food rivals are leaning heavily into providing endless chicken nugget options, Arby’s has deviated away from that by deciding to offer steak — and continuing to stick by its reputation for being known as having “the meats.” The three new steak menu items also makes them the only major fast food restaurant chain offering steak, and if the items prove successful there is a possibility they could be a permanent item.