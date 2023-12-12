Home > Life Goals > Food Here's How to Get McDonald's Kerwin Frost Toys McDonald's is collaborating with artist Kerwin Frost to release "adult Happy Meals." How can you get a toy created by Kerwin? Details ahead. By Melissa Willets Dec. 12 2023, Published 1:03 p.m. ET Source: TikTok

Social media is blowing up over McDonald's new Kerwin Frost toys, which are part of a so-called adult Happy Meal. As the fast food chain explains, the artist behind the craze is actually a big fan of all things nuggets and fries. But it seems the limited-edition McNugget Buddy collectibles are hard to find. Here's how to get your hands on some.

So, how can you get the Kerwin Frost toys from McDonald's?

The Kerwin Frost Box is so much more than a meal. Because inside, sure, you get McNuggets and crispy fries, but you also score one of the McBuddies — at participating stores, that is.

Not surprisingly, the hard-to-find McBuddies are already being resold on eBay for as much as $100, with the rare Golden Nugget being the most sought after (although not everyone agrees). Fans are looking to collect all seven of the toys. But how?

Apparently there is a 7th of the Kerwin Frost McNugget Buddies and it is a Golden McNugget Legend? Kind of disappointing to not get one of the normal one if I’m being honest. #McDonalds pic.twitter.com/ZiToYGvn4j — Horror for the Holidays (@horror4holidays) December 11, 2023

As hungry fans are lamenting online, visiting your local McDonald's restaurant does not guarantee that you'll be able to purchase a Kerwin Frost Box. "Just went to three McDonald's to try and get the new Kerwin Frost Box. All three had ads in their windows and NONE of them had them. So they hype this thing up, release day comes and nothing. Cool cool cool," tweeted on frustrated person on X.

But some people are lucky enough to land the Kerwin Frost toys, and can't help but brag about their finds on social media. To be fair, many commenters aren't lovin' it, and think the whole craze is "sad."

The only way to get a toy seems to be luck, and buying a Kerwin Frost Box — if your McDonald's is stocked up. Of course, then you're stopping by on other occasions to get another McBuddy, or visiting eBay if you get truly desperate.

Perhaps one TikToker landed on why the toys are such a big hit with adults. As @aracarr noted, getting your hands on the limited-time boxes and the toys is all about nostalgia.

@aracarrr Kerwin Frost x McDonald's is amazing. Similar to the CPFM collab, we are getting a meal and a bunch of toys. But if I'm being honest, I think this is wayyyy better than what CPFM did, even though what they did was still great. Kerwin Frost feels like the perfect person to do this. If you scroll through his IG for a minute, you'll quickly notice it has this kid-like freedom and feel to it that I think is perfectly embodied in this collab. More than anything, this collab makes you feel like a kid again, making up stories and creating these characters. This literally brought me back to getting happy meals with my dad and being soooo hype tp get a new toy. It feels like this is less for the hype beast creators and more for the kids, and that's so important. What do you think of this collab? Let me know in the comments.@Kerwin @McDonald’s #thekerwinfrostbox #mcdonalds #foodnews #mcds #kerwinfrost ♬ original sound - Aracarrr

"More than anything, this collab makes you feel like a kid again, making up stories and creating these characters. This literally brought me back to getting happy meals with my dad and being soooo hype to get a new toy," the creator said.