The New Omega Knight Skin in 'Fortnite' Harkens Back to an Old Fan Favorite

The New Omega Knight Skin in 'Fortnite' Harkens Back to an Old Fan FavoriteBy Chris Barilla
May. 4 2022, Published 3:08 p.m. ET
It goes without saying that in the few years that Fortnite has dominated the online gaming scene, it has offered fans a seemingly unending array of cool characters, add-ons, gadgets, and other special events that keep them constantly coming back for more. With collaborators ranging from Travis Scott to Ariana Grande, it's safe to say that there's a little something for everyone in Fortnite.
However, the most recent addition to the game that has been drawing a lot of fans' attention has to be the Omega Knight skin. With that being said, how do you get the Omega Knight skin in Fortnite? Keep reading to find out!
How do you get the Omega Knight skin in 'Fortnite'?
One of the most legendary skins in the history of Fortnite is the original Omega skin. Released back during Chapter 1, Season 4 of the game, it was only given to players at the time who had the Battle Pass and made it all the way to Tier 100 that season. After it concluded, Epic Games never made Omega available to players again, as they do with all of their tier 100 skins.
Although Epic Games won't be re-releasing the Omega skin in its exact Chapter One specs again, players who weren't able to attain it back in the game's early days are in for a stroke of luck as Omega Knight is simply its bigger, badder cousin. Indeed, data miners discovered that creators were planning to release the Omega Knight skin into the Fortnite item shop on May 3, 2022.
The new skin takes the original Omega template and amps it up a notch. The originally slimmer character is retrofitted with big bulky armor and a pretty menacing appearance. To acquire the new skin, players won't have to take on any daunting tasks within the game; they'll simply have to purchase some V-Bucks.
The Omega Knight skin is rumored to be available in the Fortnite item shop soon, and the cost is unknown as of the time of writing. The skin will reportedly include a Level-up Quest Pack, per Dot E Sports. Players will be able to use that Level-up Quest Pack to upgrade the Omega Knight skin, just as players were able to do with the original Omega skin.
On top of that, it has been reported that there will be 21 quests players can undertake to upgrade the skin once its purchased. When Omega Knight is fully upgraded, its armor will seemingly have a golden hue.
Be sure to check out the Omega Knight skin when it drops in the Fortnite item shop!