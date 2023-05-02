Home > FYI Source: Getty Images Here's Your Guide on How to Properly Open a Combination Lock Do you know how to open a combination lock? If not, you're in luck. Keep reading to learn the steps and tips on how to deal with a stubborn lock. By Tatayana Yomary May 2 2023, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

Prepare for nostalgia to strike! Most of us remember the days of using a combination lock during grade school — from keeping our books secure between classes to storing our essentials for phys ed. Not to mention, folks who are members of gym chains such as Planet Fitness, Blink, or L.A. Fitness are likely familiar with using a lock too.

However, some may not know how to use a combination lock. Some people either forgot after years of not needing one or have simply never used one. So, if you need a brush-up on how to use a combination lock, you’re in luck. Keep reading to get the 4-1-1.

Learning how to open a combination lock is super easy.

Listen up, folks! The key to opening a combination lock is to remain focused and keep a steady hand. After you purchase a lock, you’ll need to look on the back of it to find a set of three numbers. These numbers are the combination code, so be sure to remember them.

Now, it’s time to open the combination lock. Let’s say your combination code consists of the numbers 4-14-5. Kick things off by rotating the dial clockwise three times. This resets the lock so that it's ready for you to open.

Then, rotate your dial clockwise to the first digit in your code — in our example case, that's the number 4. Follow up by turning the dial counterclockwise for a full turn, passing your first code digit (our example being 4) and then stopping on your second code digit (our example being 14). Next, you’ll need to turn the dial clockwise and stop at your third code digit (our example being 5). Now, you should be able to pull the shackle and open the lock. Pull the sticker with your combination lock off the back and discard it.

Now you can place your items in the locker, close the locker, and then push in the shackle to lock your items. For extra safety, tug on the shackle to make sure that it's locked properly.

What happens if the combination lock doesn’t open?

Even if you know your combination, you might accidentally fail to open your lock at some point, especially if you're doing it too fast. If you miss the correct number by even one digit, you'll find that your lock won’t open. In this case, you can clear out the lock by rotating the dial three times. Then, slowly re-enter your combination.

