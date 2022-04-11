Before you even throw the ball, you'll have to choose different control schemes. These include Classic, Pulse, Analog, Meter, or Pinpoint Pitching.

Classic Pitching has you select a pitching technique, aim the ball, and throw. This one is pretty automatic, but your throws are based on how your pitcher's stats compare to a batter's.

Pulse Pitching has you time your button press with an expanding and contracting circle while you aim. This one requires less precision, but you need to time it well.