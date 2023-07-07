Home > FYI Looking to Share GIFs on Threads? Here's a Quick How-To for the New Social Media App Want to know how to post GIFs on Threads? The new social media app acts as a companion to Instagram and a direct competitor to Twitter. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jul. 7 2023, Published 11:55 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

As of late June and early July 2023, folks have been hopping on Threads. Amidst the many public relations nightmares in which Twitter and its owner have consistently found themselves throughout the year, many have migrated over to Meta's new social media platform, which practically acts just like Twitter. Instagram users can easily migrate over with their current followers and even their verified statuses and millions have already jumped ship from the blue bird app over to Threads.

There hasn't quite been a new social media app this explosive since millennials first started sending each other friend requests on Facebook back in the mid-aughts. Now, everyone seems to be stringing themselves together on Threads. But as a social media app, you might find yourself wanting to share GIFs like you would on any other platform. Here's a quick guide on how do to just that.

Here's how to share GIFs on Threads.

For the most part, Threads already allows you to post GIFs as you would on similar apps like (just pulling an example out of the air here) Twitter. In the Threads app, start a new thread for posting. You can tap the file icon to upload your own GIF that you have saved on your device already.