Discord's Year-End Checkpoint Feature Is Here to Remind You How Great Group Chats Are By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 5 2025, 10:34 a.m. ET Source: Discord

Thanks chiefly to Spotify Wrapped, every platform across the internet has introduced one kind of recap feature or another. Each of these features gives you a chance to look back on your year and see exactly what you got up to. Sometimes, it might be a nostalgic trip into the past, and other times, something much more melancholic.

Article continues below advertisement

Discord has launched a year-end wrap-up called Checkpoint, and now, users want to know how they can find it. Here's what we know.

Source: Discord

Article continues below advertisement

Here's how to see your Discord Checkpoint

If you're on Discord on your desktop, the easiest way to see Checkpoint is to navigate to the flag icon in the upper right-hand corner near your inbox. If you don't see the icon, it's possible that your version of Discord needs to be updated. Once you let Discord update, you should see the option for Checkpoints in the upper right. On mobile, it should show up under the “orbs balance” section as a banner in the “you” tab.

The first time you open Discord and your Checkpoint is available, you should see a large banner calling your attention to it. If you ignored it at the time, though, the steps above should help you see it or navigate back to it. Although Discord only has so much information about you, it can be interesting to see just how much you used the app and who you talked to over the year.

Article continues below advertisement

What does Discord Checkpoint tell you?

Because it's just working off of your messaging activity, the Discord Checkpoint recap isn't quite as thorough as Spotify Wrapped or something similar. Instead, Checkpoint will tell you how many messages you sent over the course of the year, how much time you spent in voice calls, and how much time you spent in specific servers. It will also provide you with some insight into which emojis you tend to use the most, and who you spend the most time chatting with.

watching everyone get their discord checkpoint but i didnt allow my data to be used so i am not eligible pic.twitter.com/anOh1KnMBc — ً (@mayuverse) December 4, 2025 Source: X/@mayuverse

Article continues below advertisement

These insights definitely aren't going to change your life, but you might find yourself shocked at how many messages you sent if you have active servers on Discord, or by who you actually spent the most time talking to. These kinds of recaps can be most interesting when they reveal something unexpected about what your actual behavior was, as opposed to your perception of that behavior.

Ultimately, though, Discord Checkpoint is just one reflection of all the things you did on and offline over the past year. 2025 is coming to a close, and these kinds of online recaps are a nice way to tie up the year and look back on what might or might not have changed over the course of it.