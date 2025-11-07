Netflix Invites Anyone to Join 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Will you be able to survive the twists and turns of the successful reality competition? By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 7 2025, 1:03 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Every year, reality television series keep audiences on the edge of their seats with the situations contestants have to overcome in order to walk away with the win. Squid Game: The Challenge is no different. The project might be based on a major Netflix drama, but the dangers on the screen are real for those who step up to the task.

How can someone become a part of Squid Game: The Challenge? Here's what we know about the process potential contestants have to go through before they can enter the unpredictable world of Squid Game.



How can someone enter 'Squid Game: The Challenge'?

Netflix knows exactly what they need when it comes to Squid Game: The Challenge contestants. Through the streaming platform's official website, Netflix has shared the requirements that must be met in order to become the next potential winner of the competition. The selection process is divided into two categories: applicants from the United States and those who sign in from the United Kingdom. There are key differences between the two.

Potential participants from the United States must accept the company's Terms of Use before they confirm that they are adults. Minors aren't allowed to participate in Squid Game: The Challenge, with one possibility pointing to the production working laws that apply to people under the age of 21. After that, the process becomes as complicated as a challenge from the original Squid Game. Players need to confirm that they will be available for the filming of the next season of the series.

The other requirements to become a part of Squid Game: The Challenge are related to owning a passport, not having previously worked for the companies involved with the series, and sending both an audition video and professional portraits. After that, applicants from the United States are ready to go. If they are selected, Netflix will get in touch with them, as the streaming platform gets ready for another round.



Will 'Squid Game: The Challenge' return for Season 3?

Yes, The Hollywood Reporter states that a third season of Squid Game: The Challenge will be produced by Netflix. There are several factors to take into account when thinking about why the company will be moving forward with another installment of the reality of show. First of all, the main Squid Game series is over. The massive hit ran over the course of three seasons, but the story of Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-Jae) was ready to come to an end.

Netflix knows the value of its major properties. Stranger Things, Wednesday, and more titles turned the streaming platform into a massive force in the industry. It could be in Netflix's best interest to keep the world of Squid Game alive. The only way to do that without the main show is to continue working on Squid Game: The Challenge. Sure, spinoffs and sequels could be produced at some point, but the reality show will carry the brand in the near future.