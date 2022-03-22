Can You Stream Casey Neistat's Documentary About David Dobrik? Here's What We Know

The documentary premiered at the 2022 SXSW film festival and so far, the reviews are positive. It follows David's life as a vlogger and the leader of YouTube's Vlog Squad, including a couple of incidents that landed him in hot water.

Not only does it tackle what David has done right as an influencer, prankster, and content creator, but it also covers his many pitfalls and addresses how he has managed to bounce back time and again.