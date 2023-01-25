Home > Gaming > Fortnite Source: Epic Games Here’s How to Throw Down Bushes in 'Fortnite' Using Big Bush Bombs By Jon Bitner Jan. 25 2023, Published 5:25 p.m. ET

Online battle royale Fortnite is deep into Chapter 4 Season 1, yet Epic Games continues to pump new content into the game. One of the most recent additions is Big Bush Bombs – a peculiar item that creates a bush for you to hide in. It might not be the most useful gadget (high-level players will quickly sniff out your hiding spot), but it’s tied to a new weekly quest. If you’re looking to complete the quest and gain some quick XP, here’s how to throw down bushes in Fortnite.

How to throw down bushes in 'Fortnite'.

Before you can start chucking bushes throughout the map, you’ll first need to locate a Big Bush Bomb. Thankfully, this is an easy task. Big Bush Bombs can be found on the map like every other item, so keep your eyes peeled for treasure chests, supply drops, or glowing items on the ground in popular hotspots. With any luck, you’ll stumble upon a Big Bush Bomb within a few minutes of searching.

Source: Fortnite

Once you’ve added a Big Bush Bomb to your inventory, simply equip the item, aim at your target, and press the shoot button to throw it. Once you’ve thrown the bush, walk up to it and you’ll automatically hide inside.

The Chapter 4, Season 1 weekly quest requires you to hide in two different bushes – so that means you’ll have to repeat the above process one more time to complete the quest and earn your XP. It’s well worth your time, however, as it’ll grant you a cool 16,000 XP.

How to use the Big Bush Bomb like an expert.

While Big Bush Bombs aren’t the greatest item in Fortnite, they still serve an important purpose. The main reason you’ll want to hunt them down is for the above quest (and its 16,000 XP). But the bombs are also useful if you’re trying to evade enemies or simply think you’re outgunned.

The best way to use the Big Bush Bomb is to hide your location when no other players are nearby. It’s a bit easy to see through the disguise at close range, but if you manage to put some distance between you and your enemy (say, through the use of a Shockwave Hammer), throwing a Big Bush Bomb could be a good way to hide your tracks.