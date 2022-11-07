Mastodon Presents Itself as an Alternative Platform to Twitter — Here's How to Use It

You could always try Tumblr, which recently rolled back some of its policies on NSFW content. You could even try TikTok, though it doesn't necessarily provide the same kind of news coverage as other sites might.

Then there's also Mastodon, which was initially launched in 2016 but received a "stable release" in May 2022.

If you've never heard of Mastodon before but are considering alternatives to Twitter, here's a quick guide on how to use it.