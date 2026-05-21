Huda Mustafa and Louis Russell Call It Quits After Months of Dating Drama "We remain friends and continue to have the utmost respect and love for one another." By Alisan Duran Published May 21 2026, 9:54 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@louis_russell, @hudabubbaaa

Huda Mustafa and Louis Russell’s relationship has officially come to an end after months of public ups and downs. The pair confirmed the split in a joint statement shared with TMZ on May 20, though they made it clear there’s no bad blood between them.

Article continues below advertisement

The former couple first sparked romance rumors shortly after Huda’s time on Love Island USA and later became red carpet official during the summer of 2025. Since then, their relationship often made headlines online.

Article continues below advertisement

Huda Mustafa and Louis Russell confirmed their breakup in a joint statement.

Huda and Louis announced that they “mutually decided to part ways for the time being” after taking time to reflect on what was best for both of them. According to the outlet, they also shared that they plan to remain friends moving forward.

“We remain friends and continue to have the utmost respect and love for one another,” the pair reportedly said in the statement. They also asked for privacy while navigating the next chapter of their lives.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram Huda and her boyfriend Louis in September 2025.

The couple explained that Huda plans to focus on motherhood, music, and new opportunities, while Louis intends to focus on fatherhood and his future projects. The breakup announcement quickly spread across social media, where many fans admitted they were not surprised by the news.

Article continues below advertisement

Huda Mustafa and Louis Russell’s relationship faced public controversy.

Huda and Louis first drew dating speculation in July 2025 after fans noticed them together following Huda’s appearance on Love Island USA. The relationship later became official when the pair attended the premiere of Weapons together in Los Angeles. Although they frequently shared moments from their relationship online, controversy followed the couple earlier this year.

In March, reports surfaced involving a temporary restraining order tied to allegations made by Nicole Olivera, the mother of Louis’s son. According to court documents obtained by USA Today, Nicole accused Huda of threatening her and her child during an incident in February. The temporary restraining order required Huda to stay away from Nicole and the child while the case moved through the legal system.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram Louis with his son.

Huda later denied the allegations in an Instagram story, writing that the claims were “not true” and saying she planned to handle the situation legally. Louis also addressed the situation online at the time, saying he wanted to focus on being “a good dad.”

Article continues below advertisement

Social media users reacted quickly to the breakup news.

After news of the breakup began circulating online, social media users and Redditors quickly shared reactions to the split. Some fans said they were not surprised the relationship had ended, while others encouraged Huda to focus on her music career, motherhood, and personal growth moving forward.

Article continues below advertisement

One X user wrote, "Another Love Island couple crashed before the final sunset Huda and Louis Russell officially called it quits… reality love hits different," while another noted, "No kidding. This is exactly the kind of story that’s going to dominate social feeds. Louis Russell and Huda Mustafa’s situation just keeps getting more dramatic!"