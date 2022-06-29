This 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' Actor Is Worth Way More Than You Think

Hip-hop would not be what it is today had pioneers like Ice-T not led the way. On Tuesday, June 28, A&E’s latest docuseries — Origins of Hip-Hop — details the “99 Problems” rapper’s rise to fame.

Although he made his debut in the industry as a recording artist, he’s also acquired a long list of television and film credits over the course of his decades-long career in entertainment. But how much is Ice-T worth today? Read on for details on his net worth in 2022.