This 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' Actor Is Worth Way More Than You Think
Hip-hop would not be what it is today had pioneers like Ice-T not led the way. On Tuesday, June 28, A&E’s latest docuseries — Origins of Hip-Hop — details the “99 Problems” rapper’s rise to fame.
Although he made his debut in the industry as a recording artist, he’s also acquired a long list of television and film credits over the course of his decades-long career in entertainment. But how much is Ice-T worth today? Read on for details on his net worth in 2022.
What’s Ice-T’s net worth in 2022?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ice-T is worth an estimated $65 million in 2022. But the rapper came from humble beginnings.
Born Tracy Lauren Marrow, Ice-T hails from Newark, N.J. His mother died of a heart attack when he was only 3 years old. His father faced the same tragic fate when Ice-T was 13. Following his dad’s death, the one-day rapper was forced to uproot his life and move to Los Angeles. It was there that he realized his love for rhymes.
He signed his first record deal in the late 1980s and dropped his debut album, Rhyme Pays, in 1987. According to Daily Rap Facts, the album cover was the first to feature a parental advisory label. Years later, the rapper found himself at the center of controversy after he released “Cop Killer.”
Ice-T
American rapper, Actor
Net worth: $65 million
Ice-T pioneered the art of gangsta rap after he dropped his debut album, Rhyme Pays. Years later, the rapper sparked debate after the release of his controversial rap song "Cop Killer." The entertainer made his film debut in New Jack City and later Ricochet in the early 1990s. He's best known for his role as Finn Tutuola on Dick Wolf's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Birthdate: February 16, 1968
Birthplace: Newark, N.J.
Birth name: Tracy Lauren Marrow
Father: Soloman Marrow
Mother: Alice Marrow
Children: Chanel Nicole Marrow, Letesha Marrow, Tracy Marrow Jr.
Marriages: Coco Austin (m. 2002)
Since then, he’s been named as one of the founding fathers of gangsta rap. However, he’s also made his mark on the small screen. At the start of the millennium, he joined the cast of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit alongside co-stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni. But is Ice-T still on SVU today?
Is Ice-T still on ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’?
19 seasons after Finn Tutola made his debut on SVU, he’s still chasing down bad guys with his partner in (fighting) crime, Olivia Benson. In an interview with Distractify, Ice-T assured fans that he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
“I'm trying to stay on the show until they decide it's over. Dick Wolf knows I'm a franchise player. I'm there for the ride,” he revealed.
The series is filmed in New York, where Ice-T lives with his wife, Coco Austin, and their 6-year-old daughter, Chanel. The 64-year-old also has two other adult children — Letesha Marrow, 46, and Tracy Jr., 30 — from previous relationships.
“I have a place where I live, I could put my kid in school — like a job. You don't find that much in Hollywood. And I really enjoy that now. So, I'm not planning on leaving,” he said of SVU.
And the long-running series isn’t the only opportunity he’s had to show off his acting chops. Among other films, Ice-T starred in New Jack City alongside Wesley Snipes in 1991 and appeared in Richochet with Denzel Washington the same year.
Ice-T’s episode of Origins of Hip-Hop is available for streaming on the A&E app and aetv.com now.