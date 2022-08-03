Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski, Along With Three Others, Dies in a Tragic Accident

President Biden released a statement regarding the untimely death of Congresswoman Jacki Walorski. In it, he and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden expressed their shock and sadness over the news. He also made sure to reach across the aisle one more time.

"We may have represented different parties and disagreed on many issues, but she was respected by members of both parties for her work on the House Ways and Means Committee on which she served," President Biden wrote.