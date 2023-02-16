Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Who Is Iris Apatow Dating? Meet the Actress's Boyfriend By Pretty Honore Feb. 16 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

It seems like only yesterday when Iris Apatow made her big-screen debut alongside her big sister, Euphoria's Maude Apatow, in the feature film Knocked Up. More than a decade and a half later, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow’s daughters are all grown up.

Maude is rumored to be dating author Sam Koppelman, though she’s been tight-lipped about their romance. Iris, on the other hand, was previously in a pretty high-profile relationship with Ryder Robinson, the son of Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson. However, their young love didn’t stand the test of time. Since then, Iris has moved on. So, who is she dating now? Here’s everything we know about her new boyfriend, Henry Haber.

Who is Iris Apatow dating? Meet her boyfriend, Henry Haber!

Iris took her relationship with Henry public on Valentine’s Day. On Tuesday, Feb. 14, she posted a photo with her new boo on her Instagram story. “I love you would be an understatement,” she wrote at the bottom of the pic. Henry is a model as well as a budding filmmaker and photographer. And from the looks of it, he and Iris are pretty happy!

Iris and Henry’s relationship may be new to us, but they’ve actually been seeing each other for some time now. She first made an appearance on his feed in September 2022. The following month, he penned a sentimental message for the actress’s 20th birthday on social media. “Dear Iris, thank you for being my best friend,” Henry captioned a photo of the actress. “Thank you for making me laugh every day I get to spend time with you.”

Source: Instagram/@henry.haber Henry Haber and Iris Apatow

“You are a dancing queen and the brightest light in my life. You add color to everyone’s lives who are lucky enough to know you. You are talented, outgoing, witty, and above all, you inspire. Thank you for being born 20 years ago today,” the post added. The love letter garnered praise from commenters — one of which was Iris’s mom, who left a bunch of hearts under the post. Iris’s recent boyfriend reveal comes a year after Iris and her ex, Ryder, broke up.

Iris Apatow and Ryder Robinson’s relationship timeline explained.

Iris and Ryder met by way of their parents when they were kids, but Iris told Entertainment Tonight that she “didn’t really pay him any mind” until they got older. “We definitely fell towards each other’s lives at a good moment. He’s very wonderful and I think I’m very lucky to have someone who cares about me like him,” she gushed in March 2022, describing her then-boyfriend as an “angel.”

Iris apatow and her boyfriend ryder pic.twitter.com/GmVdiPb5lK — 🌷 (@irisnaibeer) November 29, 2022