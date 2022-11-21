Does Aimee Garcia Really Sing in Netflix's 'Christmas With You'?

Grab your Snuggie, your Ugg slippers, and a piping hot mug of cocoa, because it's officially time to bask in the warmth of cheesy holiday movies. Among the sea of blissfully cringe-inducing Hallmark and Lifetime flicks is Netflix's PG-rated, music-fueled film Christmas with You. (We know, it boasts a lackluster title.)

"Seeking inspiration for a hit holiday song, a pop star grants a young fan's Christmas wish to meet her — and finds a shot at true love along the way," the official synopsis reads.