Does Aimee Garcia Really Sing in Netflix's 'Christmas With You'?
Grab your Snuggie, your Ugg slippers, and a piping hot mug of cocoa, because it's officially time to bask in the warmth of cheesy holiday movies. Among the sea of blissfully cringe-inducing Hallmark and Lifetime flicks is Netflix's PG-rated, music-fueled film Christmas with You. (We know, it boasts a lackluster title.)
"Seeking inspiration for a hit holiday song, a pop star grants a young fan's Christmas wish to meet her — and finds a shot at true love along the way," the official synopsis reads.
Feeling lost in both her career and her life, world-famous Latin pop star Angelina (Aimee Garcia) has just a handful of days to conjure up a chart-topping holiday bop, or else her record label will drop her. When she finds herself stuck in upstate New York due to a conveniently-timed snow storm, Angelina is forced to stay with her 15-year-old fan, Cristina (Deja Monique Cruz), and her widowed (obviously) music teacher/songwriter father, Miguel (Freddie Prinze, Jr.). Naturally, fate brought these two struggling musicians together for a reason.
Considering much of the film focuses on the musical holiday magic Angelina and Miguel team up to make, you may be wondering if actor Aimee Garcia (George Lopez) really has a fierce set of pipes. Does she sing in the film?
Does Aimee Garcia sing in 'Christmas with You'?
Perhaps Aimee doesn't deliver Mariah Carey-level vocals, but she does sing in Gabriela Tagliavini's Christmas with You.
Though she's not a classically-trained singer, she previously lent her vocal talents to drama series Lucifer's Season 5 musical episode, titled “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam."
"Netflix had offered me this role in Christmas with You because of the musical episode on Lucifer, but I barely sang and danced [for that]," Aimee told PopSugar. "And [I] may or may not have taken a shot of tequila in the sound booth. I cannot confirm nor deny."
Given just three days to learn all of the songs in Christmas with You, Aimee "had a minor panic attack" when preparing for the role.
"[When I asked], 'What kind of voice are you guys thinking?' And they're like, 'Oh, you know, Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson.' 'Oh, so the best singers of our generation?' I said, 'Not gonna happen in three days,'" Aimee quipped. We love the honesty.
Because Aimee is clearly a confident force to be reckoned with, she decided to study Britney Spears and Madonna's discographies instead. "They are pop stars. They are legends. And I said, 'I'm just going to lead with my strengths of dancing performance and sing from the heart.'"
Needless to say, she killed it. Perhaps there's a Grammy in Aimee Garcia's bright future.
Christmas with You is currently streaming on Netflix.