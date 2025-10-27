Edmond From 'Love Is Blind' Responds to Claims He's "on the Spectrum" "I definitely notice it." By Niko Mann Published Oct. 27 2025, 2:31 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Fans who have asked if Edmond L. Harvey from the Netflix show Love Is Blind is autistic have received a response. The realtor spoke about seeing the fan comments, wondering whether he is autistic during an appearance on the Jump Street Podcast on October 25, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Primetimer, viewers of the dating show wondered about Edmond being autistic on social media. Fans cited his behavior on the show, such as kissing the floor or being "childish," as a reason to ask if he was neurodivergent or on the spectrum.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Is Edmond from 'Love Is Blind' autistic?

During an appearance on the Jump Street Podcast, Edmond discussed fans questioning whether he was autistic and revealed that he'd seen the comments online. The reality TV star said that he chose not to respond to the online comments because it wasn't how he handled those types of situations.

"Yeah. Oh, the comments and bad comments. No, the TikToks that are just going off on me about why I'm on the spectrum, and — and how I got autism, and how I'm childish, and how I'm not ready for marriage, or how I shouldn't be on that show, or how I, or how I'm not deserving of someone as great as KB. Um, it's just, I — I just — I really what I do is I definitely notice it. I definitely notice it."

Article continues below advertisement

"And then um, and then, I just like, let it it make you grow in a whole different way," he continued. "Like, if you are not getting judged, then, I mean everybody — but if you're not get right now I'm just if you're not getting judged, just be —I don't know, but I do embrace it, and um, and it's not my first time being judged."

Article continues below advertisement

"I think the main thing — everything I learned is that everything comes back on to you. Like, if I was to be angry about them getting comments, that would be weird," he added. "Like, my personal opinion, like, I'm not — I mean, I'm not an angry person at all, either." Edmond added that the experience has led him to learn as an individual, and how one responds is "the most predominant thing."

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

"You should always respond with love and gentleness and care, and like, be sincere," he continued, adding that he was entertained by the comments. "Another thing that entertains me is that there's, like, doctors that are called doctors or herapists saying I got I'm diagnosed with things, and they don't even — that's, you know what I mean? Like, that's kind of crazy."