Is 'El Rey: Vicente Fernàndez' Based on a True Story? What to Know About the Netflix Series

Calling all biographical series lovers! Netflix has been deep in their creative bag when it comes to producing projects about the lives of famous names. Over the years, viewers were impressed with everything from the 2019 series Kevin Hart: Don’t F–k This Up, which showcased the comedian opening up about his career and marriage struggles, to 2020’s The Last Dance, which showcased the legacy of the basketball GOAT Michael Jordan.

And now, the platform is adding yet another biographical series into the mix with El Rey: Vicente Fernàndez.