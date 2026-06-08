Is Floyd Mayweather Jr. Going Broke? 50 Cent Fuels Financial Rumors "I love you bro lace up get it back!" By Alisan Duran Published June 8 2026, 11:16 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has spent years building his "Money" persona, often showcasing luxury cars, private jets, jewelry, and massive earnings from his boxing career. However, recent lawsuits and online speculation have once again sparked questions about the retired champion's finances.

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The discussion gained new attention after 50 Cent shared a video on Instagram that claimed Floyd was facing money problems. The post quickly reignited a long-running feud between the former friends and left fans wondering whether there is any truth behind the rumors.

Source: MEGA

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Is Floyd Mayweather going broke?

No public evidence has confirmed that Floyd is broke. However, speculation about his finances has persisted due to lawsuits, reported debts, and claims made by critics over the years.

The latest round of rumors stems from a video reposted by 50 Cent. In the clip, the creator alleges that Floyd has financial issues and points to ongoing legal disputes involving the boxing star. The video also discusses a lawsuit connected to former associate Jonah Rechnitz and claims involving real estate investments and business dealings.

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Neither Floyd nor his representatives has publicly stated that he is experiencing financial hardship. The boxing icon has also continued participating in exhibition bouts and business ventures since retiring from professional boxing.

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What is Floyd Mayweather's net worth?

While estimates vary, Celebrity Net Worth currently estimates Floyd's net worth at $50 million. The boxer earned enormous purses throughout his career, including major paydays from fights against Manny Pacquiao, Conor McGregor, and other high-profile opponents, which has led some observers to question how much of his career earnings he has retained.

That said, questions about Floyd's finances are not entirely new. Over the years, reports have surfaced about tax obligations and legal disputes involving money. According to MMA Mania, Logan Paul claimed during an appearance on The Iced Coffee Hour that Floyd still owed him approximately $1.5 million related to their 2021 exhibition fight.

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Source: Instagram

Logan alleged that a separate company paid Floyd $10 million connected to the event and that he never received his full share. However, Floyd has not publicly responded to those specific claims.

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What is the 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather beef?

50 Cent and Floyd were once close friends and business partners, but their relationship deteriorated more than a decade ago. Since then, the pair have repeatedly traded public insults through interviews and social media posts. The rapper appeared to reference the latest controversy when he reposted the video and wrote, "Damn Champ I know you didn't read none of them papers. I love you bro lace up. Get it back!" The comment was widely interpreted as another jab at the boxing legend.

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While the two men have exchanged insults for years, their ongoing feud has frequently fueled headlines whenever questions arise about Floyd's personal or financial affairs.