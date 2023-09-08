Home > Gaming > Fortnite 'Five Nights at Freddy’s' Isn’t in 'Fortnite' — but These Creative Maps are a Great Alternative Since there’s not an official 'FNAF' 'Fortnite' collaboration, players are bringing the horror game to life using Creative Mode in 'Fortnite.' By Jon Bitner Sep. 8 2023, Published 3:58 p.m. ET Source: Epic Games via YouTube

As two of the most popular games of 2023, it would make sense for Five Nights at Freddy’s and Fortnite to work on some sort of collaboration. After all, Epic Games has already brought titles such as God of War, Halo, and The Witcher to Fortnite — and there’s no denying FNAF likely shares much of the same audience as the battle royale.

But Five Nights at Freddy’s isn’t in Fortnite, and it’s unclear if a collaboration will ever take place. Here’s everything we know about a potential partnership between the two hit games, along with other ways to enjoy some FNAF scares in the free-to-play battle royale.

Is 'FNAF' in 'Fortnite'?

FNAF isn’t in Fortnite, and it’s unclear if the collaboration will ever happen. Neither Epic Games nor Scott Cawthon have announced any plans to bring FNAF to the battle royale. However, a survey asking players about characters they’d like to see in Fortnite was leaked earlier this year, and one of the names on the list was Monty from Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Of course, this is far from a definitive confirmation that FNAF is coming to Fortnite, though anything can happen if Epic Games sees the demand is there. For now, however, it’s best to temper expectations and not get your hopes up. Surveys like this are incredibly common, and most names featured on the list never make it into the game.

These 'FNAF' Creative Maps in 'Fortnite' are a great substitute.

While there’s no official way to enjoy the scares of FNAF in Fortnite, you can check out a bunch of unofficial, fan-made maps in Creative Mode. These often play out much like the original game, with players slinking around a dark map, avoiding jump scares, and unraveling a mysterious storyline.

Montgomery Gator has appeared in an Epic Games survey used to garner interest in characters and franchises coming to Fortnite! This is the first time FNAF has appeared on one of these surveys! (This is likely for a general FNAF collaboration, not Monty specifically) #FNAFNews pic.twitter.com/3SBp43dPTH — Freddit Discord (@FredditDiscord) January 22, 2022

One of the most popular FNAF Fortnite maps can be found using map code 3890-2706-7717. It’s described as a “Five Nights at Freddy’s Remake in Fortnite Creative including working mechanics.” A similar map can be found using code 6354-7480-7042, which has been updated to improve its performance. Here are some of the other best FNAF Fortnite map codes: 3771-3443-6717

1754-5515-0987

5069-7974-5191

1393-6270-2901

1543-4794-0947

8898-3784-6827

1558-1938-4327

7309-0182-8606

9752-3168-4311