Is Harry Leaving ‘The Equalizer’ After His Dramatic Arrest on the CBS Show?

The 51-year-old has had steady work on screen for more than three decades now. On the big screen, he has appeared in the films Saving Private Ryan, A Beautiful Mind, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Zodiac. He’s also re-teaming with his Beautiful Mind costar Russell Crowe in the upcoming thriller film The Georgetown Project. And on the small screen, he has had series-regular roles in the TV shows Double Rush, Relativity, The Unusuals, NYC 22, The Jim Gaffigan Show, and Taken.