'Virgin River' Is Back, but Where Is Mayor Hope McCrea?

Although Hope is mentioned in practically every episode of Season 3 and even makes an appearance via video call with Doc, Mayor Hope doesn’t share screen time with any other characters in the latest installment of Virgin River, which has fans wondering where exactly she is.

Going back to Season 2, we saw Doc propose to Hope after the pair had spent decades as a separated couple. Hope said yes and audiences were all set to see them live happily ever after until Doc got some bad news about his health.

This Season 2 cliffhanger is resolved early on in Season 3, with viewers learning that Doc may be losing his sight. While this is a sad development, what is sadder still is the fact that Hope isn’t around to comfort Doc during the difficult time.

It turns out that Hope is visiting an elderly aunt in South Carolina where she gets caught up in a hurricane. Thankfully both of them are fine, but Hope decides to stay with her aunt in the aftermath of the storm.

Then, when Hope is finally about to return to Virgin River, she gets into a car accident. In the last episode of Season 3, we see Doc and Hope’s doctors discussing her options and chances for survival.