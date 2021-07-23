Jason Hawk From 'Mountain Men' Is Battling Cancer in the Wilderness

We’ve been following Jason Hawk and his family since the fifth season of Mountain Men , and the way they live is truly astonishing. They live together in a house in the mountains with no electricity, no central heating, and no running water. But Jason grew up in the Ozark Mountains, so he knows how to live like this.

Although he tries to stay disconnected and live life the way he wants to, sometimes things get in the way. One of those things can be completely out of our control — for him, it was cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer in late 2020, so many wilderness fans want to know if Jason Hawk is still on Mountain Men .

Jason Hawk is not still on ‘Mountain Men,’ unfortunately.

Ten seasons in, Mountain Men still continues to surprise us with its eccentric real-life characters who choose to live off the land. Jason Hawk was one of our favorites, with his expert blade making and love of his family. So when we learned of his cancer diagnosis, we were all heartbroken. He and his wife, Mary, even organized a GoFundMe to help pay off medical bills.

“Some of you have watched our family struggle through challenging times in the Ozarks,” they wrote. “We have always found ways to be self-reliant and provide for our family. My husband's diagnosis of cancer at age 45 has been a humbling experience, creating the realization that we can't do this alone. We are going to need help with mounting medical bills and our living expenses over this coming year.”

