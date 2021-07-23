Jason Hawk From 'Mountain Men' Is Battling Cancer in the Wilderness

Jason Hawk From 'Mountain Men' Is Battling Cancer in the WildernessBy Jamie Lerner
Jul. 22 2021, Published 10:59 p.m. ET
We’ve been following Jason Hawk and his family since the fifth season of Mountain Men, and the way they live is truly astonishing. They live together in a house in the mountains with no electricity, no central heating, and no running water. But Jason grew up in the Ozark Mountains, so he knows how to live like this.
Although he tries to stay disconnected and live life the way he wants to, sometimes things get in the way. One of those things can be completely out of our control — for him, it was cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer in late 2020, so many wilderness fans want to know if Jason Hawk is still on Mountain Men.
Jason Hawk is not still on ‘Mountain Men,’ unfortunately.
Ten seasons in, Mountain Men still continues to surprise us with its eccentric real-life characters who choose to live off the land. Jason Hawk was one of our favorites, with his expert blade making and love of his family. So when we learned of his cancer diagnosis, we were all heartbroken. He and his wife, Mary, even organized a GoFundMe to help pay off medical bills.
“Some of you have watched our family struggle through challenging times in the Ozarks,” they wrote.
“We have always found ways to be self-reliant and provide for our family. My husband's diagnosis of cancer at age 45 has been a humbling experience, creating the realization that we can't do this alone. We are going to need help with mounting medical bills and our living expenses over this coming year.”
Jason and his family’s only sources of income have been from Mountain Men, but in the GoFundMe, they revealed, “Unfortunately, our contract with History Channel was not renewed, so we will no longer be filming with Mountain Men.”
Before being on the show, Jason and his family were just living off the land. They could make money off of some odd jobs and Jason’s blade smith skills, but times are challenging with Jason’s diagnosis.
Why is Jason Hawk not on 'Mountain Men'?
It’s very unfortunate that Jason’s contract was terminated, but it was possibly due to logistics. According to his family, “The doctors had recommended six weeks of intensive chemotherapy and radiation five days a week followed by stronger chemo therapy for four to five months. If the tumor has shrunk sufficiently after the chemo, Jason will have surgery.”
All of that would make it very difficult to be part of any television show, let alone one that showcases what life is like living in the wild. Jason and his family will need to do a complete 180 on their lifestyle to make sure he has what he needs to best overcome his cancer diagnosis.
It’s extremely unfortunate when anyone gets a life-changing diagnosis, but when that someone normally lives without some of today’s basic necessities, it can be even more challenging.
Hopefully, we'll be able to see Jason on Mountain Men again in the future, as he's greatly missed by fans. His family’s last update in January of 2021 shared that he was improving after his first week of chemo and that they’ve been focusing on the things that truly matter: “family, friends, creativity, and good food shared on winter evenings.”
