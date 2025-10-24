Former NFL Star Jason Kelce Responds to Rumors He Is Coming out of Retirement By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 24 2025, 5:17 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It's hard for athletes to stay away from the sport they love once they are forced to retire. However, Jason Kelce is seemingly enjoying his life post-NFL, hosting his podcast New Heights with his brother Travis, and working as a commentator on SPN's Monday Night Countdown.

Brandon Graham is another talented Eagles player who retired around the same time as Jason. But something changed for the athlete from Detroit, MI. Brandon missed the sport too much, and he shocked the world when he announced that he would be returning to professional football in October 2025. Now, fans are convinced Jason will be coming out of retirement to join Brandon. Here's what we know about Jason's status concerning the league, and if a comeback by Jason is around the corner.

Is Jason Kelce coming out of retirement?

According to Eagles Wire, Jason is not returning to the NFL. It's easy to understand why fans might want him back as part of the team, especially after Brandon confirmed that it was time for him to return. However, there are multiple factors to take into consideration that could keep Jason away from the field. Jason is the proud father of four young daughters with his wife, Kylie, most recently welcoming their daughter, Finn, in April 2025.

Jason is firm in his decision to move on from playing in the NFL. When talking about a potential comeback during an episode of the New Heights podcast, the former player mentioned: "If I wanted to, and I felt like I could, I would come back in a heartbeat."

Fans are aware that Jason experienced difficulties with his body before stepping away from the sport. The player dealt with multiple injuries, but he recently showed off a 25-pound weight loss, revealing that one of his retirement goals is getting down to 250 pounds.

"I don’t personally subscribe to doing extreme diets, like going all the way vegan or all the way carnivore or keto," he shared on his podcast. "I downloaded MyFitnessPal and just start tracking calories. I feel like as long as I maintain my protein intake so I keep my muscle and just kind of limit the calories, you’ll start to lose weight."

Jason Kelce hosts a successful podcast alongside his brother.

Spending quality time with his daughters isn't the only privilege Jason has gained as a retired player. The Philadelphia Eagles icon also hosts the New Heights podcast with his brother, Travis Kelce. Travis is currently an active player for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jason and Travis constantly surprise viewers with the people they invite to their show. Global pop superstar Taylor Swift revealed her album, "The Life of a Showgirl", during an episode of New Heights. Needless to say, the show's livestream went viral.