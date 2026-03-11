A 'NCIS' Promo for Season 23, Episode 11 Has Fans Worried Knight Is Leaving the Show Knight resigns from NCIS during the episode. But that's not the end of the story. By Risa Weber Published March 11 2026, 4:11 p.m. ET Source: Paramount / CBS Entertainment

Warning: This episode contains spoilers for Season 23 of NCIS. It's tough being an NCIS fan. Although there are many seasons and spin-offs to binge, it feels like fans are always worried about their favorite characters leaving. Since NCIS has been on air for over 20 years, it makes sense that the cast has changed throughout the show's run.

Beloved characters like Gibbs, Abby, Ziva, Ducky, Todd, and DiNozzo broke hearts when they left the original series. Now, fans are worried about Special Agent Jessica Knight's potential departure after seeing a promo for Season 23 that hinted at her exit. Here's what we know about Katrina Law's status on the show.

Is Knight leaving 'NCIS'?

In a promo for NCIS Season 23, Episode 11, Parker says, "Knight's being used as a scapegoat." This line got fans worried about Knight's status on the force. Much of the show didn't provide much relief, unfortunately, since Knight actually resigned from the force during the episode. However, she's not leaving the show just yet.

What happened to Knight in 'NCIS' Season 23, Episode 11?

In the episode "Army of One," a man barricades himself in an ammunition warehouse and says he will only talk to Knight, per Yahoo. The man, Ryan, used to be Knight's informant, and he helped Knight take down a drug lord years prior. Ryan joined the army after helping Knight. Things took a turn for the worse when he was set up for crimes like killing his friend Joseph Yates and smuggling cocaine.

During an incident in the warehouse, CID shoots Ryan when they think he has picked up a detonator. It starts to look like Ryan is actually guilty of the crimes he's being framed for, as evidence piles up. Because of this, Knight resigns from NCIS so that her connection to Ryan doesn't tank her team's reputation.

Eventually, it came to light that Ryan was, in fact, framed by his girlfriend. His girlfriend was the daughter of the drug lord Ryan informed on. Because Ryan's name was cleared, Knight was able to resume her work at NCIS.

Fans were worried that Katrina Law and Knight were leaving NCIS after Season 21.

In the Season 21 finale, Knight decided to accept an offer to be Camp Pendleton's REACT Chief Training Officer. Naturally, fans were worried that Katrina would be leaving the show, since her character had to move for the new gig. However, NCIS still visited Knight during the season.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Katrina talked about her reaction when she learned that her character would accept the new position. She got the news a few weeks before the Season 21 finale, and was assured that she'd continue working on the show.